1940 Sterling Trace Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Look no further! This house has everything you need from a its grand elevation to a relaxing hot tub. Rich finishes and natural light abound and transport you from your busy life. Entertain friends and family inside or outside, with the luxurious outdoor kitchen and cabana. And when it's time to relax, you have options! Try out the owners sitting area on the main floor or the owners suite with relaxing bath. Three rooms upstairs offer space for everyone. Awaken your inner chef in this gourmet kitchen with HUGE middle island and separate breakfast bar. Don't miss the private backyard (you're not overlooked!) that backs to a preserve with walking trails. Come see!