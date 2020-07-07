All apartments in Keller
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:51 PM

1940 Sterling Trace Drive

1940 Sterling Trace Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1940 Sterling Trace Dr, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Look no further! This house has everything you need from a its grand elevation to a relaxing hot tub. Rich finishes and natural light abound and transport you from your busy life. Entertain friends and family inside or outside, with the luxurious outdoor kitchen and cabana. And when it's time to relax, you have options! Try out the owners sitting area on the main floor or the owners suite with relaxing bath. Three rooms upstairs offer space for everyone. Awaken your inner chef in this gourmet kitchen with HUGE middle island and separate breakfast bar. Don't miss the private backyard (you're not overlooked!) that backs to a preserve with walking trails. Come see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1940 Sterling Trace Drive have any available units?
1940 Sterling Trace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 1940 Sterling Trace Drive have?
Some of 1940 Sterling Trace Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1940 Sterling Trace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1940 Sterling Trace Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1940 Sterling Trace Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1940 Sterling Trace Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 1940 Sterling Trace Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1940 Sterling Trace Drive offers parking.
Does 1940 Sterling Trace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1940 Sterling Trace Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1940 Sterling Trace Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1940 Sterling Trace Drive has a pool.
Does 1940 Sterling Trace Drive have accessible units?
No, 1940 Sterling Trace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1940 Sterling Trace Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1940 Sterling Trace Drive has units with dishwashers.

