Keller, TX
1720 Lewis Crossing Drive
Last updated July 29 2019 at 2:39 AM

1720 Lewis Crossing Drive

1720 Lewis Crossing Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1720 Lewis Crossing Dr, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
Gorgeous two story classic home in Marshall Ridge, a master planned community featuring clubhouse, community center, pool, playground, pond, trails, and much more. Energy Efficient home that will help save on utilities. Great kitchen with granite countertops throughout.Amazing 4 beds, 2.1 bath, 2 car garage. Gorgeous office, dining and family. Family room is open to the gourmet kitchen with a large granite island, perfect for entertaining. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms, game room and media room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1720 Lewis Crossing Drive have any available units?
1720 Lewis Crossing Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 1720 Lewis Crossing Drive have?
Some of 1720 Lewis Crossing Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1720 Lewis Crossing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1720 Lewis Crossing Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1720 Lewis Crossing Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1720 Lewis Crossing Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 1720 Lewis Crossing Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1720 Lewis Crossing Drive offers parking.
Does 1720 Lewis Crossing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1720 Lewis Crossing Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1720 Lewis Crossing Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1720 Lewis Crossing Drive has a pool.
Does 1720 Lewis Crossing Drive have accessible units?
No, 1720 Lewis Crossing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1720 Lewis Crossing Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1720 Lewis Crossing Drive has units with dishwashers.

