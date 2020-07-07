1720 Lewis Crossing Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking playground pool garage media room

Gorgeous two story classic home in Marshall Ridge, a master planned community featuring clubhouse, community center, pool, playground, pond, trails, and much more. Energy Efficient home that will help save on utilities. Great kitchen with granite countertops throughout.Amazing 4 beds, 2.1 bath, 2 car garage. Gorgeous office, dining and family. Family room is open to the gourmet kitchen with a large granite island, perfect for entertaining. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms, game room and media room.