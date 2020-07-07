All apartments in Keller
1636 Pleasant Run

1636 Pleasant Run · No Longer Available
Location

1636 Pleasant Run, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
Keller Home - Property Id: 260545

Beautiful home on large corner lot. Water, Garbage, and Lawn Service included. Wood flooring in entry and study, textured walls with faux finishes, gourmet kitchen with granite counters & tumbled marble backsplash, gas cooktop, island and walk-in pantry. 1st level Master suite. Secondary bedrooms & baths generously sized. Fresh interior paint, carpet, kitchen tile, new hot water heaters and new AC unit. Pets welcome with a $300 pet fee. Oversized detached garage, spacious backyard, patio and storage. EXEMPLARY KELLER SCHOOLS.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1636 Pleasant Run have any available units?
1636 Pleasant Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 1636 Pleasant Run have?
Some of 1636 Pleasant Run's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1636 Pleasant Run currently offering any rent specials?
1636 Pleasant Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1636 Pleasant Run pet-friendly?
Yes, 1636 Pleasant Run is pet friendly.
Does 1636 Pleasant Run offer parking?
Yes, 1636 Pleasant Run offers parking.
Does 1636 Pleasant Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1636 Pleasant Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1636 Pleasant Run have a pool?
No, 1636 Pleasant Run does not have a pool.
Does 1636 Pleasant Run have accessible units?
No, 1636 Pleasant Run does not have accessible units.
Does 1636 Pleasant Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1636 Pleasant Run has units with dishwashers.

