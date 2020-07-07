All apartments in Keller
156 South Pearson Lane
156 South Pearson Lane

156 South Pearson Lane · No Longer Available
Location

156 South Pearson Lane, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to this amazing 3 bed, 2 bath, 3041 sq. ft. home in Keller, TX! Lovely kitchen with lots of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Spacious living/formal room. Wonderful master suite features dual sinks and walk in shower. Huge secondary rooms. Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your next home today! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 156 South Pearson Lane have any available units?
156 South Pearson Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
Is 156 South Pearson Lane currently offering any rent specials?
156 South Pearson Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 156 South Pearson Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 156 South Pearson Lane is pet friendly.
Does 156 South Pearson Lane offer parking?
No, 156 South Pearson Lane does not offer parking.
Does 156 South Pearson Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 156 South Pearson Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 156 South Pearson Lane have a pool?
No, 156 South Pearson Lane does not have a pool.
Does 156 South Pearson Lane have accessible units?
No, 156 South Pearson Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 156 South Pearson Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 156 South Pearson Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 156 South Pearson Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 156 South Pearson Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

