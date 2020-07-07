All apartments in Keller
Last updated July 10 2019 at 10:51 AM

1544 Sarah Brooks Drive

1544 Sarah Brooks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1544 Sarah Brooks Drive, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Description Coming Soon!
If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1544 Sarah Brooks Drive have any available units?
1544 Sarah Brooks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
Is 1544 Sarah Brooks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1544 Sarah Brooks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1544 Sarah Brooks Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1544 Sarah Brooks Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1544 Sarah Brooks Drive offer parking?
No, 1544 Sarah Brooks Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1544 Sarah Brooks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1544 Sarah Brooks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1544 Sarah Brooks Drive have a pool?
No, 1544 Sarah Brooks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1544 Sarah Brooks Drive have accessible units?
No, 1544 Sarah Brooks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1544 Sarah Brooks Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1544 Sarah Brooks Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1544 Sarah Brooks Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1544 Sarah Brooks Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

