Must See! New Carpet! Very nice Landscaped 5 Bedroom 3.5 Bath 3 Car garage on corner lot. 3 living areas. Large upstairs living area has Bar and projection TV and screen. 2 Dining areas. Walk-in Closets. Large 4338 square foot. Keller ISD schools. Great Area near shopping and recreation activities.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1531 Chase Oaks Dr have any available units?
1531 Chase Oaks Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 1531 Chase Oaks Dr have?
Some of 1531 Chase Oaks Dr's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1531 Chase Oaks Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1531 Chase Oaks Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1531 Chase Oaks Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1531 Chase Oaks Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1531 Chase Oaks Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1531 Chase Oaks Dr offers parking.
Does 1531 Chase Oaks Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1531 Chase Oaks Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1531 Chase Oaks Dr have a pool?
No, 1531 Chase Oaks Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1531 Chase Oaks Dr have accessible units?
No, 1531 Chase Oaks Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1531 Chase Oaks Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1531 Chase Oaks Dr has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)