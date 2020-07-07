1531 Chase Oaks Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system game room cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Must See! New Carpet! Very nice Landscaped 5 Bedroom 3.5 Bath 3 Car garage on corner lot. 3 living areas. Large upstairs living area has Bar and projection TV and screen. 2 Dining areas. Walk-in Closets. Large 4338 square foot. Keller ISD schools. Great Area near shopping and recreation activities.