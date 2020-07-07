All apartments in Keller
Find more places like 1531 Chase Oaks Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Keller, TX
/
1531 Chase Oaks Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1531 Chase Oaks Dr

1531 Chase Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Keller
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1531 Chase Oaks Drive, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Must See! New Carpet! Very nice Landscaped 5 Bedroom 3.5 Bath 3 Car garage on corner lot. 3 living areas. Large upstairs living area has Bar and projection TV and screen. 2 Dining areas. Walk-in Closets. Large 4338 square foot. Keller ISD schools. Great Area near shopping and recreation activities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1531 Chase Oaks Dr have any available units?
1531 Chase Oaks Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 1531 Chase Oaks Dr have?
Some of 1531 Chase Oaks Dr's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1531 Chase Oaks Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1531 Chase Oaks Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1531 Chase Oaks Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1531 Chase Oaks Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1531 Chase Oaks Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1531 Chase Oaks Dr offers parking.
Does 1531 Chase Oaks Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1531 Chase Oaks Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1531 Chase Oaks Dr have a pool?
No, 1531 Chase Oaks Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1531 Chase Oaks Dr have accessible units?
No, 1531 Chase Oaks Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1531 Chase Oaks Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1531 Chase Oaks Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Olympus Stone Glen
300 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248
Grand Estates At Keller
500 N Tarrant Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248
Arthouse
251 Town Center Ln
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Waterford
400 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Town Center
1300 Keller Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248

Similar Pages

Keller 1 BedroomsKeller 2 Bedrooms
Keller 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKeller Apartments with Pool
Keller Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TX
Corinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District