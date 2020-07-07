All apartments in Keller
1509 Longhorn Trail
Last updated April 27 2019 at 5:20 PM

1509 Longhorn Trail

1509 Longhorn Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1509 Longhorn Trail, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
hot tub
Price reduction! Immaculate home in Newton Ranch of Keller features grand entrance, sprawling formals & cozy family room. White cabinets, granite counters & stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, washer, dryer gives this home a beautifully updated look. Luxurious amenities include hardwood flooring, decorative lighting, and built-ins throughout. Spacious master suite with spa-like bath. Upstairs hosts 3 nicely appointed bedrooms, balcony, media & game rooms. Backyard offers large grassed yard & open porch.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1509 Longhorn Trail have any available units?
1509 Longhorn Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 1509 Longhorn Trail have?
Some of 1509 Longhorn Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1509 Longhorn Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1509 Longhorn Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 Longhorn Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1509 Longhorn Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 1509 Longhorn Trail offer parking?
No, 1509 Longhorn Trail does not offer parking.
Does 1509 Longhorn Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1509 Longhorn Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 Longhorn Trail have a pool?
No, 1509 Longhorn Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1509 Longhorn Trail have accessible units?
No, 1509 Longhorn Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 Longhorn Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1509 Longhorn Trail has units with dishwashers.

