1509 Longhorn Trail

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Price reduction! Immaculate home in Newton Ranch of Keller features grand entrance, sprawling formals & cozy family room. White cabinets, granite counters & stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, washer, dryer gives this home a beautifully updated look. Luxurious amenities include hardwood flooring, decorative lighting, and built-ins throughout. Spacious master suite with spa-like bath. Upstairs hosts 3 nicely appointed bedrooms, balcony, media & game rooms. Backyard offers large grassed yard & open porch.