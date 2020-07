Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious duplex in Old Town Keller. All new 2 tone paint, new vinyl plank floors with carpet in bedrooms. Spacious bedrooms, lots of closets. Ceiling fans & 2 inch blinds in all rooms. Open living and dining area. Does NOT have a fenced yard. Pets accepted on individual basis with additional pet deposit. Lease must start within 2 weeks of approval. Use our application on kitchen counter or download.