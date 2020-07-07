1463 Lockwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

ONE STORY OPEN CONCEPT LIVING in Keller ISD! You'll love coming home to this totally updated modern home! Awesome floor plan features 3 Bedrooms, Study, Formal Dining and Media Room! HUGE ISLAND KITCHEN features custom cabinetry, sky light, stainless steel appliances including commercial grade range, vent, microwave and warming oven. Master Suite is a true retreat with dual vanities, custom closet, jetted tub and separate shower with custom tile and seamless glass shower door. Community pool around the block!