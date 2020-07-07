All apartments in Keller
Find more places like 1463 Lockwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Keller, TX
/
1463 Lockwood Drive
Last updated May 1 2020 at 7:26 AM

1463 Lockwood Drive

1463 Lockwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Keller
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1463 Lockwood Drive, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
ONE STORY OPEN CONCEPT LIVING in Keller ISD! You'll love coming home to this totally updated modern home! Awesome floor plan features 3 Bedrooms, Study, Formal Dining and Media Room! HUGE ISLAND KITCHEN features custom cabinetry, sky light, stainless steel appliances including commercial grade range, vent, microwave and warming oven. Master Suite is a true retreat with dual vanities, custom closet, jetted tub and separate shower with custom tile and seamless glass shower door. Community pool around the block!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1463 Lockwood Drive have any available units?
1463 Lockwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 1463 Lockwood Drive have?
Some of 1463 Lockwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1463 Lockwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1463 Lockwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1463 Lockwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1463 Lockwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 1463 Lockwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1463 Lockwood Drive offers parking.
Does 1463 Lockwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1463 Lockwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1463 Lockwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1463 Lockwood Drive has a pool.
Does 1463 Lockwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1463 Lockwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1463 Lockwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1463 Lockwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Olympus Town Center
1300 Keller Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Stone Glen
300 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Waterford
400 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248
Grand Estates At Keller
500 N Tarrant Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248
Arthouse
251 Town Center Ln
Keller, TX 76248

Similar Pages

Keller 1 BedroomsKeller 2 Bedrooms
Keller 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKeller Apartments with Pool
Keller Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TX
Corinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District