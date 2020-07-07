1463 Lockwood Drive

Amenities
ONE STORY OPEN CONCEPT LIVING in Keller ISD! You'll love coming home to this totally updated modern home! Awesome floor plan features 3 Bedrooms, Study, Formal Dining and Media Room! HUGE ISLAND KITCHEN features custom cabinetry, sky light, stainless steel appliances including commercial grade range, vent, microwave and warming oven. Master Suite is a true retreat with dual vanities, custom closet, jetted tub and separate shower with custom tile and seamless glass shower door. Community pool around the block!