Keller, TX
1416 Sweetgum Circle
Last updated October 25 2019 at 8:31 AM

1416 Sweetgum Circle

1416 Sweetgum Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1416 Sweetgum Circle, Keller, TX 76248
Highland Oaks

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application fees and admin fee**

Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,832 sq ft, 1 story home in Keller! Spacious living room with beautiful dark wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with natural lighting. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard with stone slab, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1416 Sweetgum Circle have any available units?
1416 Sweetgum Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
Is 1416 Sweetgum Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1416 Sweetgum Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1416 Sweetgum Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1416 Sweetgum Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1416 Sweetgum Circle offer parking?
No, 1416 Sweetgum Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1416 Sweetgum Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1416 Sweetgum Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1416 Sweetgum Circle have a pool?
No, 1416 Sweetgum Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1416 Sweetgum Circle have accessible units?
No, 1416 Sweetgum Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1416 Sweetgum Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1416 Sweetgum Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1416 Sweetgum Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1416 Sweetgum Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

