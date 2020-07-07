All apartments in Keller
1406 Sweetgum Circle
Last updated October 31 2019 at 6:25 AM

1406 Sweetgum Circle

1406 Sweetgum Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1406 Sweetgum Circle, Keller, TX 76248
Highland Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Make yourself at home at this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Keller, TX! This spacious home features a welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1406 Sweetgum Circle have any available units?
1406 Sweetgum Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
Is 1406 Sweetgum Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1406 Sweetgum Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1406 Sweetgum Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1406 Sweetgum Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1406 Sweetgum Circle offer parking?
No, 1406 Sweetgum Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1406 Sweetgum Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1406 Sweetgum Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1406 Sweetgum Circle have a pool?
No, 1406 Sweetgum Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1406 Sweetgum Circle have accessible units?
No, 1406 Sweetgum Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1406 Sweetgum Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1406 Sweetgum Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1406 Sweetgum Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1406 Sweetgum Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

