Home
/
Keller, TX
/
133 Gloria Street
Last updated November 23 2019 at 2:39 AM
1 of 31
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
133 Gloria Street
133 Gloria Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
133 Gloria Street, Keller, TX 76248
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained home. Fresh paint with granite counters and floors in the Fall of 2019. Close to Bear Creek Park and walking trails. Large Backyard with covered patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 133 Gloria Street have any available units?
133 Gloria Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Keller, TX
.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Keller Rent Report
.
What amenities does 133 Gloria Street have?
Some of 133 Gloria Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 133 Gloria Street currently offering any rent specials?
133 Gloria Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 Gloria Street pet-friendly?
No, 133 Gloria Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Keller
.
Does 133 Gloria Street offer parking?
Yes, 133 Gloria Street offers parking.
Does 133 Gloria Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 133 Gloria Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 Gloria Street have a pool?
No, 133 Gloria Street does not have a pool.
Does 133 Gloria Street have accessible units?
No, 133 Gloria Street does not have accessible units.
Does 133 Gloria Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 133 Gloria Street has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
