Keller, TX
1313 Limestone Creek Drive
Last updated May 9 2019 at 2:26 AM

1313 Limestone Creek Drive

1313 Limestone Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1313 Limestone Creek Drive, Keller, TX 76248
Saddlebrook Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Look no further - Single Story with 2 and a half baths! Huge family room, four bedrooms plus study, formal dining room, updated chefs kitchen, split bedrooms. Large backyard and patio area. Conveniently located in Keller Town Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1313 Limestone Creek Drive have any available units?
1313 Limestone Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 1313 Limestone Creek Drive have?
Some of 1313 Limestone Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1313 Limestone Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1313 Limestone Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1313 Limestone Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1313 Limestone Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 1313 Limestone Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1313 Limestone Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 1313 Limestone Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1313 Limestone Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1313 Limestone Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 1313 Limestone Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1313 Limestone Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1313 Limestone Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1313 Limestone Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1313 Limestone Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

