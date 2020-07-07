All apartments in Keller
Keller, TX
124 Sioux Street
124 Sioux Street

124 Sioux Street · No Longer Available
Location

124 Sioux Street, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application fees and admin fee**

Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,905 sq ft, 1 story home in Keller! Spacious living room with beautiful dark wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with natural lighting. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard with stone slab, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 Sioux Street have any available units?
124 Sioux Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
Is 124 Sioux Street currently offering any rent specials?
124 Sioux Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Sioux Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 124 Sioux Street is pet friendly.
Does 124 Sioux Street offer parking?
No, 124 Sioux Street does not offer parking.
Does 124 Sioux Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 Sioux Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Sioux Street have a pool?
No, 124 Sioux Street does not have a pool.
Does 124 Sioux Street have accessible units?
No, 124 Sioux Street does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Sioux Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 124 Sioux Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 124 Sioux Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 124 Sioux Street does not have units with air conditioning.

