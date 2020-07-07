1216 Prescott Street

Amenities
Beautifully maintained townhome near Keller Town Center offers open concept layout, hardwood
floors, gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings and gourmet kitchen. Kitchen has gas cooktop. First-floor master includes plantation shutters, dual sinks and oversized shower. Addt’l first-floor bedroom w bay windows could be excellent
office. Secondary living space upstairs along with 2 more bedrooms each with private vanity. Outdoor
patio great for entertaining. Washer, dryer & refrigerator included. Overhead storage in garage stays! Close to park-shopping-dining-entertainment.