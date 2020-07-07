1216 Prescott Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully maintained townhome near Keller Town Center offers open concept layout, hardwood

floors, gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings and gourmet kitchen. Kitchen has gas cooktop. First-floor master includes plantation shutters, dual sinks and oversized shower. Addt’l first-floor bedroom w bay windows could be excellent

office. Secondary living space upstairs along with 2 more bedrooms each with private vanity. Outdoor

patio great for entertaining. Washer, dryer & refrigerator included. Overhead storage in garage stays! Close to park-shopping-dining-entertainment.