Keller, TX
1216 Prescott Street
Last updated March 28 2020 at 10:10 AM

1216 Prescott Street

1216 Prescott Street · No Longer Available
Location

1216 Prescott Street, Keller, TX 76248
Keller Town Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully maintained townhome near Keller Town Center offers open concept layout, hardwood
floors, gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings and gourmet kitchen. Kitchen has gas cooktop. First-floor master includes plantation shutters, dual sinks and oversized shower. Addt’l first-floor bedroom w bay windows could be excellent
office. Secondary living space upstairs along with 2 more bedrooms each with private vanity. Outdoor
patio great for entertaining. Washer, dryer & refrigerator included. Overhead storage in garage stays! Close to park-shopping-dining-entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1216 Prescott Street have any available units?
1216 Prescott Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 1216 Prescott Street have?
Some of 1216 Prescott Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1216 Prescott Street currently offering any rent specials?
1216 Prescott Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1216 Prescott Street pet-friendly?
No, 1216 Prescott Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 1216 Prescott Street offer parking?
Yes, 1216 Prescott Street offers parking.
Does 1216 Prescott Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1216 Prescott Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1216 Prescott Street have a pool?
No, 1216 Prescott Street does not have a pool.
Does 1216 Prescott Street have accessible units?
No, 1216 Prescott Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1216 Prescott Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1216 Prescott Street has units with dishwashers.

