Keller, TX
1105 Mockingbird Lane
Last updated July 3 2019 at 5:32 AM

1105 Mockingbird Lane

1105 Mockingbird Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1105 Mockingbird Lane, Keller, TX 76248
Quail Valley Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
ONE OF A KIND RENTAL. Beautiful Stone Ridge at Quail Valley Estates. You won't find these updates & amenities. Hard Surface Ceramic Tile Flooring Throughout. Plantation Shutters. Upgraded Bathrooms with Custom Vanities. Updated Kitchen with Stainless Appliances, Gas Cooktop, Natural Stone Counters. Oversized Utility Room with Sink. Front Load Washer & Dryer. New LowE Windows. Nest Thermostat. Large Gated Driveway. Epoxy Floor Garage. She-Shed Workshop with loft storage. Dual Water Heaters. Accessible Attic Storage. TV in Master Bath. Covered Patio. Keller Schools. Landscape - Lawn Care included in Lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1105 Mockingbird Lane have any available units?
1105 Mockingbird Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 1105 Mockingbird Lane have?
Some of 1105 Mockingbird Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1105 Mockingbird Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1105 Mockingbird Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 Mockingbird Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1105 Mockingbird Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 1105 Mockingbird Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1105 Mockingbird Lane offers parking.
Does 1105 Mockingbird Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1105 Mockingbird Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 Mockingbird Lane have a pool?
No, 1105 Mockingbird Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1105 Mockingbird Lane have accessible units?
No, 1105 Mockingbird Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 Mockingbird Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1105 Mockingbird Lane has units with dishwashers.

