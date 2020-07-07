1105 Mockingbird Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

ONE OF A KIND RENTAL. Beautiful Stone Ridge at Quail Valley Estates. You won't find these updates & amenities. Hard Surface Ceramic Tile Flooring Throughout. Plantation Shutters. Upgraded Bathrooms with Custom Vanities. Updated Kitchen with Stainless Appliances, Gas Cooktop, Natural Stone Counters. Oversized Utility Room with Sink. Front Load Washer & Dryer. New LowE Windows. Nest Thermostat. Large Gated Driveway. Epoxy Floor Garage. She-Shed Workshop with loft storage. Dual Water Heaters. Accessible Attic Storage. TV in Master Bath. Covered Patio. Keller Schools. Landscape - Lawn Care included in Lease.