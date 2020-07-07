All apartments in Keller
Find more places like 1054 Woodford Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Keller, TX
/
1054 Woodford Drive
Last updated April 12 2019 at 7:47 PM

1054 Woodford Drive

1054 Woodford Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Keller
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1054 Woodford Drive, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Incredible 4 bed, 3 bath 3563 sq. ft 2 story home in Keller, TX! Open and spacious concept. Gourmet island kitchen, a chef's dream! Tons of cabinets, plenty of granite counter space, breakfast bar and more! Elegant formal dining room and breakfast area. Cozy living room features high ceilings and beautiful fireplace. Magnificent master suite features dual vanities, luxurious tub and separate shower. Enormous master closet with tons of storage space. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office.?? We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1054 Woodford Drive have any available units?
1054 Woodford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 1054 Woodford Drive have?
Some of 1054 Woodford Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1054 Woodford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1054 Woodford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1054 Woodford Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1054 Woodford Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1054 Woodford Drive offer parking?
No, 1054 Woodford Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1054 Woodford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1054 Woodford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1054 Woodford Drive have a pool?
No, 1054 Woodford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1054 Woodford Drive have accessible units?
No, 1054 Woodford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1054 Woodford Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1054 Woodford Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Olympus Waterford
400 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Stone Glen
300 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248
Arthouse
251 Town Center Ln
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Town Center
1300 Keller Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248
Grand Estates At Keller
500 N Tarrant Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248

Similar Pages

Keller 1 BedroomsKeller 2 Bedrooms
Keller 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKeller Apartments with Pool
Keller Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TX
Corinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District