1054 Woodford Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Incredible 4 bed, 3 bath 3563 sq. ft 2 story home in Keller, TX! Open and spacious concept. Gourmet island kitchen, a chef's dream! Tons of cabinets, plenty of granite counter space, breakfast bar and more! Elegant formal dining room and breakfast area. Cozy living room features high ceilings and beautiful fireplace. Magnificent master suite features dual vanities, luxurious tub and separate shower. Enormous master closet with tons of storage space. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.