Kaufman, TX
507 W Grove St
Last updated July 14 2020

507 W Grove St

507 West Grove Street · No Longer Available
Location

507 West Grove Street, Kaufman, TX 75142

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom home for a great price! - 3 bedroom home for a great price! Updates feature, new flooring, new appliances, and granite countertops. Call to view today! *No smoking inside the property*

(RLNE5912678)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 W Grove St have any available units?
507 W Grove St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kaufman, TX.
Is 507 W Grove St currently offering any rent specials?
507 W Grove St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 W Grove St pet-friendly?
Yes, 507 W Grove St is pet friendly.
Does 507 W Grove St offer parking?
No, 507 W Grove St does not offer parking.
Does 507 W Grove St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 507 W Grove St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 W Grove St have a pool?
No, 507 W Grove St does not have a pool.
Does 507 W Grove St have accessible units?
No, 507 W Grove St does not have accessible units.
Does 507 W Grove St have units with dishwashers?
No, 507 W Grove St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 507 W Grove St have units with air conditioning?
No, 507 W Grove St does not have units with air conditioning.
