Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kaufman County
Find more places like 9210 Bald Cypress Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kaufman County, TX
/
9210 Bald Cypress Street
Last updated June 18 2019 at 2:23 AM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9210 Bald Cypress Street
9210 Bald Cypress St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9210 Bald Cypress St, Kaufman County, TX 75126
Amenities
dishwasher
new construction
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9210 Bald Cypress Street have any available units?
9210 Bald Cypress Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kaufman County, TX
.
What amenities does 9210 Bald Cypress Street have?
Some of 9210 Bald Cypress Street's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9210 Bald Cypress Street currently offering any rent specials?
9210 Bald Cypress Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9210 Bald Cypress Street pet-friendly?
No, 9210 Bald Cypress Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kaufman County
.
Does 9210 Bald Cypress Street offer parking?
Yes, 9210 Bald Cypress Street offers parking.
Does 9210 Bald Cypress Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9210 Bald Cypress Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9210 Bald Cypress Street have a pool?
No, 9210 Bald Cypress Street does not have a pool.
Does 9210 Bald Cypress Street have accessible units?
No, 9210 Bald Cypress Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9210 Bald Cypress Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9210 Bald Cypress Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 9210 Bald Cypress Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 9210 Bald Cypress Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Find a Sublet
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Gateway Oaks Apartments
1105 N Gateway Blvd
Forney, TX 75126
The Emerson at Forney Marketplace
300 Trailhouse Lane
Forney, TX 75126
The Hamlins at Cedar Creek Lake
18630 State Highway 274
Kemp, TX 75143
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Frisco, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
McKinney, TX
Carrollton, TX
Denton, TX
Lewisville, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Tyler, TX
Allen, TX
Bedford, TX
Euless, TX
Ennis, TX
Terrell, TX
Forney, TX
Rockwall, TX
Rowlett, TX
Fate, TX
Sachse, TX
Royse City, TX
Wylie, TX
Canton, TX
Athens, TX
Greenville, TX
Waxahachie, TX
Corsicana, TX
Princeton, TX
Fairview, TX
DeSoto, TX
Addison, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District