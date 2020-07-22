5133 Whiltmore Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage

Barely lived in Gehan Landmark! Gorgeous single-story exhibits the open-concept Driskill plan, offering 1800 sqft of living space spanning 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, an open dining area, bonus flex space, 2-car garage, and oversized backyard! Professionally designed floor plan boasts 42in cabinetry, raised master vanities, large master shower with mud pan, stainless steel appliances, full sod, and irrigation system! Clements Ranch is a beautiful master-planned community offering picturesque views of lake and trees, catch and release pond, community pool, splash pad, play ground, fitness center, and MORE!