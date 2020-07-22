All apartments in Kaufman County
Last updated June 23 2019 at 10:18 PM

5133 Whiltmore Drive

5133 Whiltmore Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5133 Whiltmore Dr, Kaufman County, TX 75126

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Barely lived in Gehan Landmark! Gorgeous single-story exhibits the open-concept Driskill plan, offering 1800 sqft of living space spanning 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, an open dining area, bonus flex space, 2-car garage, and oversized backyard! Professionally designed floor plan boasts 42in cabinetry, raised master vanities, large master shower with mud pan, stainless steel appliances, full sod, and irrigation system! Clements Ranch is a beautiful master-planned community offering picturesque views of lake and trees, catch and release pond, community pool, splash pad, play ground, fitness center, and MORE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5133 Whiltmore Drive have any available units?
5133 Whiltmore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kaufman County, TX.
What amenities does 5133 Whiltmore Drive have?
Some of 5133 Whiltmore Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5133 Whiltmore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5133 Whiltmore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5133 Whiltmore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5133 Whiltmore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kaufman County.
Does 5133 Whiltmore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5133 Whiltmore Drive offers parking.
Does 5133 Whiltmore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5133 Whiltmore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5133 Whiltmore Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5133 Whiltmore Drive has a pool.
Does 5133 Whiltmore Drive have accessible units?
No, 5133 Whiltmore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5133 Whiltmore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5133 Whiltmore Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5133 Whiltmore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5133 Whiltmore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
