Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kaufman County
Find more places like 5035 Royal Springs Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kaufman County, TX
/
5035 Royal Springs Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5035 Royal Springs Drive
5035 Royal Springs Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5035 Royal Springs Dr, Kaufman County, TX 75126
Windmill Farms
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Well maintained 2016 construction home. Granite kitchen countertop. A large deck in backyard. Separate mater bedroom, community pool. Will be available for move in on Mar.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5035 Royal Springs Drive have any available units?
5035 Royal Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kaufman County, TX
.
What amenities does 5035 Royal Springs Drive have?
Some of 5035 Royal Springs Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5035 Royal Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5035 Royal Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5035 Royal Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5035 Royal Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kaufman County
.
Does 5035 Royal Springs Drive offer parking?
No, 5035 Royal Springs Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5035 Royal Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5035 Royal Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5035 Royal Springs Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5035 Royal Springs Drive has a pool.
Does 5035 Royal Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 5035 Royal Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5035 Royal Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5035 Royal Springs Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5035 Royal Springs Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5035 Royal Springs Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Best Cities for Pets 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Hamlins at Cedar Creek Lake
18630 State Highway 274
Kemp, TX 75143
Gateway Oaks Apartments
1105 N Gateway Blvd
Forney, TX 75126
The Emerson at Forney Marketplace
300 Trailhouse Lane
Forney, TX 75126
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Frisco, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
McKinney, TX
Carrollton, TX
Denton, TX
Lewisville, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Tyler, TX
Allen, TX
Bedford, TX
Euless, TX
Ennis, TX
Terrell, TX
Forney, TX
Rockwall, TX
Rowlett, TX
Fate, TX
Sachse, TX
Royse City, TX
Wylie, TX
Canton, TX
Athens, TX
Greenville, TX
Waxahachie, TX
Corsicana, TX
Princeton, TX
Fairview, TX
DeSoto, TX
Addison, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District