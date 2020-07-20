All apartments in Kaufman County
Find more places like 4650 Elderberry Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kaufman County, TX
/
4650 Elderberry Drive
Last updated May 25 2019 at 2:26 AM

4650 Elderberry Drive

4650 Elderberry Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4650 Elderberry Dr, Kaufman County, TX 75126
Windmill Farms

Amenities

new construction
pool
playground
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
Property Amenities
playground
pool
new construction
Two years new house, open kitchen HH contemporary home located in Windmill Farms, Forney, Texas, known for its award-winning nationally recognized schools, 8, 8, 8 scores from Elementary, Middle, to High school all inside the community. Walking distance to Brown Middle school. Attractive community with down-to-earth people. This master-planned community encompasses close to 4,000 acres, including family-friendly features such as 5.5 miles biking & jogging paths, parks, 11 ponds, Windmill Farms also boasts 2 large swimming pools & playgrounds

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4650 Elderberry Drive have any available units?
4650 Elderberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kaufman County, TX.
What amenities does 4650 Elderberry Drive have?
Some of 4650 Elderberry Drive's amenities include new construction, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4650 Elderberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4650 Elderberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4650 Elderberry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4650 Elderberry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kaufman County.
Does 4650 Elderberry Drive offer parking?
No, 4650 Elderberry Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4650 Elderberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4650 Elderberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4650 Elderberry Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4650 Elderberry Drive has a pool.
Does 4650 Elderberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 4650 Elderberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4650 Elderberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4650 Elderberry Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4650 Elderberry Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4650 Elderberry Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gateway Oaks Apartments
1105 N Gateway Blvd
Forney, TX 75126
The Hamlins at Cedar Creek Lake
18630 State Highway 274
Kemp, TX 75143
The Emerson at Forney Marketplace
300 Trailhouse Lane
Forney, TX 75126

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TXGrand Prairie, TXMcKinney, TXCarrollton, TXDenton, TXLewisville, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXTyler, TXAllen, TXBedford, TXEuless, TXEnnis, TXTerrell, TXForney, TXRockwall, TXRowlett, TXFate, TX
Sachse, TXRoyse City, TXWylie, TXCanton, TXAthens, TXGreenville, TXWaxahachie, TXCorsicana, TXPrinceton, TXFairview, TXDeSoto, TXAddison, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District