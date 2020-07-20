All apartments in Kaufman County
Last updated May 31 2019 at 2:43 AM

4625 Elderberry Drive

4625 Elderberry St · No Longer Available
Location

4625 Elderberry St, Kaufman County, TX 75126

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Two years new house, open kitchen HH contemporary 2,152 sqft 4.2.2 home located in Windmill Farms, Forney, Texas, known for its award-winning nationally recognized schools, 8, 8, 8 scores from Elementary, Middle, to High school all inside this community. Walking distance to Brown Middle school. Attractive community with down-to-earth people. This master-planned community encompasses close to 4,000 acres, planted more than 480 trees, including family-friendly features such as 5.5 miles biking & jogging paths, parks, 11 ponds, 2 large swimming pools & playgrounds. Quiet & secure Neighborhood will make you feel safe & proud of living in this friendly community! Free outdoor movie by the pool in Summer night

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4625 Elderberry Drive have any available units?
4625 Elderberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kaufman County, TX.
What amenities does 4625 Elderberry Drive have?
Some of 4625 Elderberry Drive's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4625 Elderberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4625 Elderberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4625 Elderberry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4625 Elderberry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kaufman County.
Does 4625 Elderberry Drive offer parking?
No, 4625 Elderberry Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4625 Elderberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4625 Elderberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4625 Elderberry Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4625 Elderberry Drive has a pool.
Does 4625 Elderberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 4625 Elderberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4625 Elderberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4625 Elderberry Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4625 Elderberry Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4625 Elderberry Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
