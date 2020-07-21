All apartments in Kaufman County
Find more places like 4605 Elderberry Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kaufman County, TX
/
4605 Elderberry Street
Last updated May 26 2020 at 10:07 PM

4605 Elderberry Street

4605 Elderberry Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4605 Elderberry Street, Kaufman County, TX 75126
Windmill Farms

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
playground
pool
garage
Nice 1 story house with great open floor plan! Open concept floor plan that is perfect for entertaining with the kitchen overlooking into the living room. Spacious open kitchen with an extended island to fulfill your cooking space needs, and cabinetry with ample storage space! Recessed lighting in kitchen. Lots of natural light throughout the house. Spacious bedrooms. Good school district. Master-planned community with 2 large swimming pools & playgrounds. Close to biking & jogging paths, parks and ponds. Convenient location, easy access to highway, close to shopping and restaurants.

[Please verify schools, room sizes, all information in listing prior to leasing]
[Property is not Section 8 approved]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4605 Elderberry Street have any available units?
4605 Elderberry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kaufman County, TX.
What amenities does 4605 Elderberry Street have?
Some of 4605 Elderberry Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4605 Elderberry Street currently offering any rent specials?
4605 Elderberry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4605 Elderberry Street pet-friendly?
No, 4605 Elderberry Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kaufman County.
Does 4605 Elderberry Street offer parking?
Yes, 4605 Elderberry Street offers parking.
Does 4605 Elderberry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4605 Elderberry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4605 Elderberry Street have a pool?
Yes, 4605 Elderberry Street has a pool.
Does 4605 Elderberry Street have accessible units?
No, 4605 Elderberry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4605 Elderberry Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4605 Elderberry Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 4605 Elderberry Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4605 Elderberry Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hamlins at Cedar Creek Lake
18630 State Highway 274
Kemp, TX 75143
Gateway Oaks Apartments
1105 N Gateway Blvd
Forney, TX 75126
The Emerson at Forney Marketplace
300 Trailhouse Lane
Forney, TX 75126

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TXGrand Prairie, TXMcKinney, TXCarrollton, TXDenton, TXLewisville, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXTyler, TXAllen, TXBedford, TXEuless, TXEnnis, TXTerrell, TXForney, TXRockwall, TXRowlett, TXFate, TX
Sachse, TXRoyse City, TXWylie, TXCanton, TXAthens, TXGreenville, TXWaxahachie, TXCorsicana, TXPrinceton, TXFairview, TXDeSoto, TXAddison, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District