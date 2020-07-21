4605 Elderberry Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking playground pool garage

Nice 1 story house with great open floor plan! Open concept floor plan that is perfect for entertaining with the kitchen overlooking into the living room. Spacious open kitchen with an extended island to fulfill your cooking space needs, and cabinetry with ample storage space! Recessed lighting in kitchen. Lots of natural light throughout the house. Spacious bedrooms. Good school district. Master-planned community with 2 large swimming pools & playgrounds. Close to biking & jogging paths, parks and ponds. Convenient location, easy access to highway, close to shopping and restaurants.



[Please verify schools, room sizes, all information in listing prior to leasing]

[Property is not Section 8 approved]