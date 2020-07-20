All apartments in Kaufman County
Find more places like 4045 Golden Rod Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kaufman County, TX
/
4045 Golden Rod Drive
Last updated July 27 2019 at 7:29 AM

4045 Golden Rod Drive

4045 Golden Rod Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4045 Golden Rod Drive, Kaufman County, TX 75126

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4045 Golden Rod Drive have any available units?
4045 Golden Rod Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kaufman County, TX.
What amenities does 4045 Golden Rod Drive have?
Some of 4045 Golden Rod Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4045 Golden Rod Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4045 Golden Rod Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4045 Golden Rod Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4045 Golden Rod Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kaufman County.
Does 4045 Golden Rod Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4045 Golden Rod Drive offers parking.
Does 4045 Golden Rod Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4045 Golden Rod Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4045 Golden Rod Drive have a pool?
No, 4045 Golden Rod Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4045 Golden Rod Drive have accessible units?
No, 4045 Golden Rod Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4045 Golden Rod Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4045 Golden Rod Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4045 Golden Rod Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4045 Golden Rod Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gateway Oaks Apartments
1105 N Gateway Blvd
Forney, TX 75126
The Emerson at Forney Marketplace
300 Trailhouse Lane
Forney, TX 75126
The Hamlins at Cedar Creek Lake
18630 State Highway 274
Kemp, TX 75143

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TXGrand Prairie, TXMcKinney, TXCarrollton, TXDenton, TXLewisville, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXTyler, TXAllen, TXBedford, TXEuless, TXEnnis, TXTerrell, TXForney, TXRockwall, TXRowlett, TXFate, TX
Sachse, TXRoyse City, TXWylie, TXCanton, TXAthens, TXGreenville, TXWaxahachie, TXCorsicana, TXPrinceton, TXFairview, TXDeSoto, TXAddison, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District