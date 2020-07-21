All apartments in Kaufman County
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:25 PM

3107 Granite Rock Trl

3107 Granite Rock Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3107 Granite Rock Trail, Kaufman County, TX 75126
Windmill Farms

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Forney is now available. This home features an open living area, . large closets and easy access to major highways.Kitchen has granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=lJTqsJntH6&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3107 Granite Rock Trl have any available units?
3107 Granite Rock Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kaufman County, TX.
Is 3107 Granite Rock Trl currently offering any rent specials?
3107 Granite Rock Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3107 Granite Rock Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 3107 Granite Rock Trl is pet friendly.
Does 3107 Granite Rock Trl offer parking?
No, 3107 Granite Rock Trl does not offer parking.
Does 3107 Granite Rock Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3107 Granite Rock Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3107 Granite Rock Trl have a pool?
No, 3107 Granite Rock Trl does not have a pool.
Does 3107 Granite Rock Trl have accessible units?
No, 3107 Granite Rock Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 3107 Granite Rock Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 3107 Granite Rock Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3107 Granite Rock Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 3107 Granite Rock Trl does not have units with air conditioning.
