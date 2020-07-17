All apartments in Kaufman County
Find more places like 305 Wrangler Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kaufman County, TX
/
305 Wrangler Avenue
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:49 AM

305 Wrangler Avenue

305 Wrangler Ave · (855) 282-8008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

305 Wrangler Ave, Kaufman County, TX 75126
Windmill Farms

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1687 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
We have 3 Bedroom and 4 Bedrooms available for immediate move in. We have luxurious Cantoni Flooring thru out, and granite countertops in our modern finished kitchens. Experience a New Way to Lease! Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit. Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist,5Mile,FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services. Property includes hassle free utility setup with Simple Bill ,residents responsible for utility usage payments.No pit bulls or aggressive breeds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Wrangler Avenue have any available units?
305 Wrangler Avenue has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 305 Wrangler Avenue have?
Some of 305 Wrangler Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Wrangler Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
305 Wrangler Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Wrangler Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 305 Wrangler Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 305 Wrangler Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 305 Wrangler Avenue offers parking.
Does 305 Wrangler Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Wrangler Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Wrangler Avenue have a pool?
No, 305 Wrangler Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 305 Wrangler Avenue have accessible units?
No, 305 Wrangler Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Wrangler Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 Wrangler Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 305 Wrangler Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 305 Wrangler Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 305 Wrangler Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Hamlins at Cedar Creek Lake
18630 State Highway 274
Kemp, TX 75143
Gateway Oaks Apartments
1105 N Gateway Blvd
Forney, TX 75126
The Emerson at Forney Marketplace
300 Trailhouse Lane
Forney, TX 75126

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TXGrand Prairie, TXMcKinney, TXCarrollton, TXDenton, TXLewisville, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXTyler, TXAllen, TXBedford, TXEuless, TXEnnis, TXTerrell, TXForney, TXRockwall, TXRowlett, TXFate, TX
Sachse, TXRoyse City, TXWylie, TXCanton, TXAthens, TXGreenville, TXWaxahachie, TXCorsicana, TXPrinceton, TXFairview, TXDeSoto, TXAddison, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity