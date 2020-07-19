Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kaufman County
Find more places like 2152 Cedar Park Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kaufman County, TX
/
2152 Cedar Park Drive
Last updated May 1 2019 at 9:34 PM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2152 Cedar Park Drive
2152 Cedar Park Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2152 Cedar Park Dr, Kaufman County, TX 75126
Windmill Farms
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Open Floorpan with 3 bedrooms, Wood burning fireplace, new Stainless Steal Appliances, laminate wood flooring. A walk in closet in Master with Garden tub and separate shower.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2152 Cedar Park Drive have any available units?
2152 Cedar Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kaufman County, TX
.
What amenities does 2152 Cedar Park Drive have?
Some of 2152 Cedar Park Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2152 Cedar Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2152 Cedar Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2152 Cedar Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2152 Cedar Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kaufman County
.
Does 2152 Cedar Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2152 Cedar Park Drive offers parking.
Does 2152 Cedar Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2152 Cedar Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2152 Cedar Park Drive have a pool?
No, 2152 Cedar Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2152 Cedar Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 2152 Cedar Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2152 Cedar Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2152 Cedar Park Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2152 Cedar Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2152 Cedar Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Emerson at Forney Marketplace
300 Trailhouse Lane
Forney, TX 75126
Gateway Oaks Apartments
1105 N Gateway Blvd
Forney, TX 75126
The Hamlins at Cedar Creek Lake
18630 State Highway 274
Kemp, TX 75143
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Frisco, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
McKinney, TX
Carrollton, TX
Denton, TX
Lewisville, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Tyler, TX
Allen, TX
Bedford, TX
Euless, TX
Ennis, TX
Terrell, TX
Forney, TX
Rockwall, TX
Rowlett, TX
Fate, TX
Sachse, TX
Royse City, TX
Wylie, TX
Canton, TX
Athens, TX
Greenville, TX
Waxahachie, TX
Corsicana, TX
Princeton, TX
Fairview, TX
DeSoto, TX
Addison, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District