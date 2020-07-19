All apartments in Kaufman County
2152 Cedar Park Drive
Last updated May 1 2019 at 9:34 PM

2152 Cedar Park Drive

2152 Cedar Park Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2152 Cedar Park Dr, Kaufman County, TX 75126
Windmill Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Open Floorpan with 3 bedrooms, Wood burning fireplace, new Stainless Steal Appliances, laminate wood flooring. A walk in closet in Master with Garden tub and separate shower.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2152 Cedar Park Drive have any available units?
2152 Cedar Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kaufman County, TX.
What amenities does 2152 Cedar Park Drive have?
Some of 2152 Cedar Park Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2152 Cedar Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2152 Cedar Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2152 Cedar Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2152 Cedar Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kaufman County.
Does 2152 Cedar Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2152 Cedar Park Drive offers parking.
Does 2152 Cedar Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2152 Cedar Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2152 Cedar Park Drive have a pool?
No, 2152 Cedar Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2152 Cedar Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 2152 Cedar Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2152 Cedar Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2152 Cedar Park Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2152 Cedar Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2152 Cedar Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
