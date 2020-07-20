All apartments in Kaufman County
Find more places like 2138 Cedar Park Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kaufman County, TX
/
2138 Cedar Park Drive
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:59 AM

2138 Cedar Park Drive

2138 Cedar Park Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2138 Cedar Park Drive, Kaufman County, TX 75126
Windmill Farms

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.0 bathrooms, and approximately 1,428 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submi

(RLNE4840198)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2138 Cedar Park Drive have any available units?
2138 Cedar Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kaufman County, TX.
What amenities does 2138 Cedar Park Drive have?
Some of 2138 Cedar Park Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2138 Cedar Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2138 Cedar Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2138 Cedar Park Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2138 Cedar Park Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2138 Cedar Park Drive offer parking?
No, 2138 Cedar Park Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2138 Cedar Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2138 Cedar Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2138 Cedar Park Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2138 Cedar Park Drive has a pool.
Does 2138 Cedar Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 2138 Cedar Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2138 Cedar Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2138 Cedar Park Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2138 Cedar Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2138 Cedar Park Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gateway Oaks Apartments
1105 N Gateway Blvd
Forney, TX 75126
The Emerson at Forney Marketplace
300 Trailhouse Lane
Forney, TX 75126
The Hamlins at Cedar Creek Lake
18630 State Highway 274
Kemp, TX 75143

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TXGrand Prairie, TXMcKinney, TXCarrollton, TXDenton, TXLewisville, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXTyler, TXAllen, TXBedford, TXEuless, TXEnnis, TXTerrell, TXForney, TXRockwall, TXRowlett, TXFate, TX
Sachse, TXRoyse City, TXWylie, TXCanton, TXAthens, TXGreenville, TXWaxahachie, TXCorsicana, TXPrinceton, TXFairview, TXDeSoto, TXAddison, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District