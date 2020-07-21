All apartments in Kaufman County
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:22 AM

2119 Cedar Park Drive

2119 Cedar Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2119 Cedar Park Drive, Kaufman County, TX 75126
Windmill Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2119 Cedar Park Drive have any available units?
2119 Cedar Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kaufman County, TX.
What amenities does 2119 Cedar Park Drive have?
Some of 2119 Cedar Park Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2119 Cedar Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2119 Cedar Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2119 Cedar Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2119 Cedar Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kaufman County.
Does 2119 Cedar Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2119 Cedar Park Drive offers parking.
Does 2119 Cedar Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2119 Cedar Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2119 Cedar Park Drive have a pool?
No, 2119 Cedar Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2119 Cedar Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 2119 Cedar Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2119 Cedar Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2119 Cedar Park Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2119 Cedar Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2119 Cedar Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
