2115 Sumac Drive

Gorgeous 5 bedroom, 2.1 bath home with an office on a large corner lot with a 3 car garage. Enjoy the spacious kitchen overlooking the living area. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances with a gas cook-top & an abundance of cabinet & counter-top space. Wood burning fireplace in living room with floor to ceiling stone. Large master bedroom with dual master closets. Master bath includes a garden tub, separate shower, & dual vanities. Wonderful backyard with covered patio & privacy fence. Plenty of space for parking with the extra long driveway. Elementary, Middle, & H.S. all in the subdivision along with 2 community pools. Roof was replaced in 2017 and new carpet put into home August 2019.