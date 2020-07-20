All apartments in Kaufman County
Last updated June 28 2019 at 2:49 AM

2036 Pine Knot Drive

2036 Pine Knot Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2036 Pine Knot Drive, Kaufman County, TX 75126

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2036 Pine Knot Drive have any available units?
2036 Pine Knot Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kaufman County, TX.
Is 2036 Pine Knot Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2036 Pine Knot Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2036 Pine Knot Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2036 Pine Knot Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kaufman County.
Does 2036 Pine Knot Drive offer parking?
No, 2036 Pine Knot Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2036 Pine Knot Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2036 Pine Knot Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2036 Pine Knot Drive have a pool?
No, 2036 Pine Knot Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2036 Pine Knot Drive have accessible units?
No, 2036 Pine Knot Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2036 Pine Knot Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2036 Pine Knot Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2036 Pine Knot Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2036 Pine Knot Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
