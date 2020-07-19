All apartments in Kaufman County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2021 Kingsbridge Drive

2021 Kingsbridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2021 Kingsbridge Drive, Kaufman County, TX 75126

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 4bd-2.5ba-2ga home in Heartland has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2021 Kingsbridge Drive have any available units?
2021 Kingsbridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kaufman County, TX.
What amenities does 2021 Kingsbridge Drive have?
Some of 2021 Kingsbridge Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2021 Kingsbridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2021 Kingsbridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2021 Kingsbridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2021 Kingsbridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kaufman County.
Does 2021 Kingsbridge Drive offer parking?
No, 2021 Kingsbridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2021 Kingsbridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2021 Kingsbridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2021 Kingsbridge Drive have a pool?
No, 2021 Kingsbridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2021 Kingsbridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 2021 Kingsbridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2021 Kingsbridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2021 Kingsbridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2021 Kingsbridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2021 Kingsbridge Drive has units with air conditioning.
