2021 Kickapoo Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2021 Kickapoo Trail

2021 Kickapoo Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2021 Kickapoo Trail, Kaufman County, TX 75126

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic 3 bed 2 bath home located in sought after Heartland community. Fresh paint and new floors complete the upgrades on this cozy family home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2021 Kickapoo Trail have any available units?
2021 Kickapoo Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kaufman County, TX.
What amenities does 2021 Kickapoo Trail have?
Some of 2021 Kickapoo Trail's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2021 Kickapoo Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2021 Kickapoo Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2021 Kickapoo Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2021 Kickapoo Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kaufman County.
Does 2021 Kickapoo Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2021 Kickapoo Trail offers parking.
Does 2021 Kickapoo Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2021 Kickapoo Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2021 Kickapoo Trail have a pool?
No, 2021 Kickapoo Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2021 Kickapoo Trail have accessible units?
No, 2021 Kickapoo Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2021 Kickapoo Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2021 Kickapoo Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 2021 Kickapoo Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 2021 Kickapoo Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
