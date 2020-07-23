All apartments in Kaufman County
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:12 AM

2019 Aster Trail

2019 Aster Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2019 Aster Trail, Kaufman County, TX 75126
Windmill Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2019 Aster Trail have any available units?
2019 Aster Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kaufman County, TX.
What amenities does 2019 Aster Trail have?
Some of 2019 Aster Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2019 Aster Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2019 Aster Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2019 Aster Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2019 Aster Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kaufman County.
Does 2019 Aster Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2019 Aster Trail offers parking.
Does 2019 Aster Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2019 Aster Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2019 Aster Trail have a pool?
No, 2019 Aster Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2019 Aster Trail have accessible units?
No, 2019 Aster Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2019 Aster Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2019 Aster Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 2019 Aster Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 2019 Aster Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
