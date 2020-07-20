All apartments in Kaufman County
Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:15 AM

2018 Stagecoach Trail

2018 Stagecoach Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2018 Stagecoach Trail, Kaufman County, TX 75126

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2018 Stagecoach Trail have any available units?
2018 Stagecoach Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kaufman County, TX.
What amenities does 2018 Stagecoach Trail have?
Some of 2018 Stagecoach Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2018 Stagecoach Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2018 Stagecoach Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2018 Stagecoach Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2018 Stagecoach Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kaufman County.
Does 2018 Stagecoach Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2018 Stagecoach Trail offers parking.
Does 2018 Stagecoach Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2018 Stagecoach Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2018 Stagecoach Trail have a pool?
No, 2018 Stagecoach Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2018 Stagecoach Trail have accessible units?
No, 2018 Stagecoach Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2018 Stagecoach Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2018 Stagecoach Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 2018 Stagecoach Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 2018 Stagecoach Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
