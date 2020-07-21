All apartments in Kaufman County
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:07 AM

2012 Shawnee Trail

2012 Shawnee Trl · No Longer Available
Location

2012 Shawnee Trl, Kaufman County, TX 75126

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Beautiful NEW Bloomfield home. Sleek and modern open concept design and floor plan. 4 spacious bedrooms, plus office 3 full baths. Gourmet Kitchen, hood vent, granite counter tops, SS appliances, custom cabinets. Large master suite and walk in closets, front office or 5th bedroom. Large game room, extended open covered patio. Fantastic community center, pool. Great schools! Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Potty trained pets only and allowed on a case by case basis. Please call agent for information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 600
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2012 Shawnee Trail have any available units?
2012 Shawnee Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kaufman County, TX.
What amenities does 2012 Shawnee Trail have?
Some of 2012 Shawnee Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2012 Shawnee Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2012 Shawnee Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2012 Shawnee Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 2012 Shawnee Trail is pet friendly.
Does 2012 Shawnee Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2012 Shawnee Trail offers parking.
Does 2012 Shawnee Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2012 Shawnee Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2012 Shawnee Trail have a pool?
Yes, 2012 Shawnee Trail has a pool.
Does 2012 Shawnee Trail have accessible units?
No, 2012 Shawnee Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2012 Shawnee Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2012 Shawnee Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 2012 Shawnee Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 2012 Shawnee Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
