2012 Shawnee Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse game room parking pool garage new construction

Beautiful NEW Bloomfield home. Sleek and modern open concept design and floor plan. 4 spacious bedrooms, plus office 3 full baths. Gourmet Kitchen, hood vent, granite counter tops, SS appliances, custom cabinets. Large master suite and walk in closets, front office or 5th bedroom. Large game room, extended open covered patio. Fantastic community center, pool. Great schools! Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Potty trained pets only and allowed on a case by case basis. Please call agent for information.