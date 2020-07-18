All apartments in Kaufman County
Find more places like 2008 Cone Flower Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kaufman County, TX
/
2008 Cone Flower Drive
Last updated April 23 2019 at 1:53 AM

2008 Cone Flower Drive

2008 Cone Flower Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2008 Cone Flower Dr, Kaufman County, TX 75126
Windmill Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2008 Cone Flower Drive have any available units?
2008 Cone Flower Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kaufman County, TX.
What amenities does 2008 Cone Flower Drive have?
Some of 2008 Cone Flower Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2008 Cone Flower Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2008 Cone Flower Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2008 Cone Flower Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2008 Cone Flower Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kaufman County.
Does 2008 Cone Flower Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2008 Cone Flower Drive offers parking.
Does 2008 Cone Flower Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2008 Cone Flower Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2008 Cone Flower Drive have a pool?
No, 2008 Cone Flower Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2008 Cone Flower Drive have accessible units?
No, 2008 Cone Flower Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2008 Cone Flower Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2008 Cone Flower Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2008 Cone Flower Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2008 Cone Flower Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hamlins at Cedar Creek Lake
18630 State Highway 274
Kemp, TX 75143
Gateway Oaks Apartments
1105 N Gateway Blvd
Forney, TX 75126
The Emerson at Forney Marketplace
300 Trailhouse Lane
Forney, TX 75126

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TXGrand Prairie, TXMcKinney, TXCarrollton, TXDenton, TXLewisville, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXTyler, TXAllen, TXBedford, TXEuless, TXEnnis, TXTerrell, TXForney, TXRockwall, TXRowlett, TXFate, TX
Sachse, TXRoyse City, TXWylie, TXCanton, TXAthens, TXGreenville, TXWaxahachie, TXCorsicana, TXPrinceton, TXFairview, TXDeSoto, TXAddison, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District