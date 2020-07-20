All apartments in Kaufman County
Last updated July 2 2019 at 7:54 PM

1502 Warrington Way

1502 Warrington Way · No Longer Available
Location

1502 Warrington Way, Kaufman County, TX 75126
Windmill Farms

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is a 3 bed 2 bath traditional style in Windmill Farms. Approximately 1700 square fee. Large open kitchen, breakfast bar area. The kitchen is an eat in kitchen. Located near a community park.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1502 Warrington Way have any available units?
1502 Warrington Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kaufman County, TX.
Is 1502 Warrington Way currently offering any rent specials?
1502 Warrington Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1502 Warrington Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1502 Warrington Way is pet friendly.
Does 1502 Warrington Way offer parking?
No, 1502 Warrington Way does not offer parking.
Does 1502 Warrington Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1502 Warrington Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1502 Warrington Way have a pool?
No, 1502 Warrington Way does not have a pool.
Does 1502 Warrington Way have accessible units?
No, 1502 Warrington Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1502 Warrington Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1502 Warrington Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1502 Warrington Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1502 Warrington Way does not have units with air conditioning.
