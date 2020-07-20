Rent Calculator
Kaufman County, TX
14152 S Fm 148
Last updated August 31 2019 at 7:22 AM

14152 S Fm 148
14152 S FM 148
·
No Longer Available

Location
14152 S FM 148, Kaufman County, TX 75158
Amenities
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
Cute, open living concept mobile home with 3 bedrooms and 1 and half bath. Home has fresh paint. Clean and ready to move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14152 S Fm 148 have any available units?
14152 S Fm 148 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kaufman County, TX
.
Is 14152 S Fm 148 currently offering any rent specials?
14152 S Fm 148 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14152 S Fm 148 pet-friendly?
No, 14152 S Fm 148 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kaufman County
.
Does 14152 S Fm 148 offer parking?
No, 14152 S Fm 148 does not offer parking.
Does 14152 S Fm 148 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14152 S Fm 148 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14152 S Fm 148 have a pool?
No, 14152 S Fm 148 does not have a pool.
Does 14152 S Fm 148 have accessible units?
No, 14152 S Fm 148 does not have accessible units.
Does 14152 S Fm 148 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14152 S Fm 148 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14152 S Fm 148 have units with air conditioning?
No, 14152 S Fm 148 does not have units with air conditioning.
