Gorgeous Updated & Move In Ready! This Home has tremendous curb appeal & a beautifully landscaped front yard. Inside you'll find a spacious kitchen with granite counters overlooking the combined dining & living areas making for an awesome open concept design complete with wood accent wall & sliding barn door. The Home has a split floor plan with a large master bedroom away from the other 3 well appointed rooms. Master bath has a great shower & a nice sized walk in closet. The Home also has a covered back patio & deck that extends partially into the large backyard that's perfect for entertaining or for the kids to play. 2 car garage has extra room for storage or a workbench. Pets allowed on a case by case basis
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1415 Arabella Avenue have any available units?
1415 Arabella Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kaufman County, TX.
What amenities does 1415 Arabella Avenue have?
Some of 1415 Arabella Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1415 Arabella Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1415 Arabella Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 Arabella Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1415 Arabella Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1415 Arabella Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1415 Arabella Avenue offers parking.
Does 1415 Arabella Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1415 Arabella Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 Arabella Avenue have a pool?
No, 1415 Arabella Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1415 Arabella Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1415 Arabella Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1415 Arabella Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1415 Arabella Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1415 Arabella Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1415 Arabella Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.