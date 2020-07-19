1415 Arabella Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Gorgeous Updated & Move In Ready! This Home has tremendous curb appeal & a beautifully landscaped front yard. Inside you'll find a spacious kitchen with granite counters overlooking the combined dining & living areas making for an awesome open concept design complete with wood accent wall & sliding barn door. The Home has a split floor plan with a large master bedroom away from the other 3 well appointed rooms. Master bath has a great shower & a nice sized walk in closet. The Home also has a covered back patio & deck that extends partially into the large backyard that's perfect for entertaining or for the kids to play. 2 car garage has extra room for storage or a workbench. Pets allowed on a case by case basis