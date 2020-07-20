All apartments in Kaufman County
Find more places like 1209 Warrington Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kaufman County, TX
/
1209 Warrington Way
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:59 AM

1209 Warrington Way

1209 Warrington Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1209 Warrington Way, Kaufman County, TX 75126
Windmill Farms

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Live One Month Rent Free
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,090 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 12 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies b

(RLNE4886477)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1209 Warrington Way have any available units?
1209 Warrington Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kaufman County, TX.
What amenities does 1209 Warrington Way have?
Some of 1209 Warrington Way's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1209 Warrington Way currently offering any rent specials?
1209 Warrington Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1209 Warrington Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1209 Warrington Way is pet friendly.
Does 1209 Warrington Way offer parking?
Yes, 1209 Warrington Way offers parking.
Does 1209 Warrington Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1209 Warrington Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1209 Warrington Way have a pool?
No, 1209 Warrington Way does not have a pool.
Does 1209 Warrington Way have accessible units?
No, 1209 Warrington Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1209 Warrington Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1209 Warrington Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1209 Warrington Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1209 Warrington Way has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gateway Oaks Apartments
1105 N Gateway Blvd
Forney, TX 75126
The Emerson at Forney Marketplace
300 Trailhouse Lane
Forney, TX 75126
The Hamlins at Cedar Creek Lake
18630 State Highway 274
Kemp, TX 75143

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TXGrand Prairie, TXMcKinney, TXCarrollton, TXDenton, TXLewisville, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXTyler, TXAllen, TXBedford, TXEuless, TXEnnis, TXTerrell, TXForney, TXRockwall, TXRowlett, TXFate, TX
Sachse, TXRoyse City, TXWylie, TXCanton, TXAthens, TXGreenville, TXWaxahachie, TXCorsicana, TXPrinceton, TXFairview, TXDeSoto, TXAddison, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District