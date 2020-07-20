All apartments in Kaufman County
Find more places like 1201 Singletree Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kaufman County, TX
/
1201 Singletree Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1201 Singletree Court

1201 Singletree Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1201 Singletree Ct, Kaufman County, TX 75126
Windmill Farms

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 Singletree Court have any available units?
1201 Singletree Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kaufman County, TX.
What amenities does 1201 Singletree Court have?
Some of 1201 Singletree Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 Singletree Court currently offering any rent specials?
1201 Singletree Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 Singletree Court pet-friendly?
No, 1201 Singletree Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kaufman County.
Does 1201 Singletree Court offer parking?
Yes, 1201 Singletree Court offers parking.
Does 1201 Singletree Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1201 Singletree Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 Singletree Court have a pool?
No, 1201 Singletree Court does not have a pool.
Does 1201 Singletree Court have accessible units?
No, 1201 Singletree Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 Singletree Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1201 Singletree Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1201 Singletree Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1201 Singletree Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gateway Oaks Apartments
1105 N Gateway Blvd
Forney, TX 75126
The Hamlins at Cedar Creek Lake
18630 State Highway 274
Kemp, TX 75143
The Emerson at Forney Marketplace
300 Trailhouse Lane
Forney, TX 75126

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TXGrand Prairie, TXMcKinney, TXCarrollton, TXDenton, TXLewisville, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXTyler, TXAllen, TXBedford, TXEuless, TXEnnis, TXTerrell, TXForney, TXRockwall, TXRowlett, TXFate, TX
Sachse, TXRoyse City, TXWylie, TXCanton, TXAthens, TXGreenville, TXWaxahachie, TXCorsicana, TXPrinceton, TXFairview, TXDeSoto, TXAddison, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District