Kaufman County, TX
1023 Halifax Lane
Last updated February 28 2020 at 3:02 AM

1023 Halifax Lane

1023 Halifax Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1023 Halifax Lane, Kaufman County, TX 75126
Windmill Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1023 Halifax Lane have any available units?
1023 Halifax Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kaufman County, TX.
What amenities does 1023 Halifax Lane have?
Some of 1023 Halifax Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1023 Halifax Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1023 Halifax Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1023 Halifax Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1023 Halifax Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kaufman County.
Does 1023 Halifax Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1023 Halifax Lane offers parking.
Does 1023 Halifax Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1023 Halifax Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1023 Halifax Lane have a pool?
No, 1023 Halifax Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1023 Halifax Lane have accessible units?
No, 1023 Halifax Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1023 Halifax Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1023 Halifax Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1023 Halifax Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1023 Halifax Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
