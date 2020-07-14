All apartments in Katy
The Cape At Grand Harbor Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:00 PM

The Cape At Grand Harbor Apartments

24758 Grand Harbor Dr · (832) 706-4352
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

24758 Grand Harbor Dr, Katy, TX 77494

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 00-113 · Avail. Nov 5

$1,059

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 759 sqft

Unit 00-1812 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,079

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 759 sqft

Unit 00-103 · Avail. now

$1,109

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 759 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 00-1610 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,319

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1085 sqft

Unit 00-808 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,319

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1085 sqft

Unit 00-806 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,339

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1085 sqft

See 16+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Cape At Grand Harbor Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
air conditioning
patio / balcony
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
yoga
dog grooming area
internet access
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process***

We know it is all about location when you are looking for a home, so you will love that The Cape at Grand Harbor is close to the energy corridor, great shopping, and parks. Add to that our commitment to providing a world class living experience with our professional on-site management and maintenance teams and you have a home you will miss as soon as you step out your front door! Aside from location and service, there are our lifestyle amenities - work up a sweat in the fitness center, then cool off with a dip in the pool, and hone your barbecue technique at our outdoor kitchen. When you live here, getting where you want, for work or play, is easy. We are proud to be recognized as an ApartmentRatings.com Top Rated Award recipient! Only 5% of apartment communities in the US qualify for this award. Stop by The Cape at Grand Harbor to take a look or give us a call to make a reservation for a personal tour. We are here for you and available to take your call 24/7. Come experience a move in so exceptional, we guarantee it with our Live It. Love It. Guarantee.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $99 per applicant
Deposit: $100 (1 bedroom), $150 (2 bedroom), $200 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed:
limit: 3

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Cape At Grand Harbor Apartments have any available units?
The Cape At Grand Harbor Apartments has 29 units available starting at $1,059 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Cape At Grand Harbor Apartments have?
Some of The Cape At Grand Harbor Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Cape At Grand Harbor Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Cape At Grand Harbor Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Cape At Grand Harbor Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Cape At Grand Harbor Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Cape At Grand Harbor Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Cape At Grand Harbor Apartments offers parking.
Does The Cape At Grand Harbor Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Cape At Grand Harbor Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Cape At Grand Harbor Apartments have a pool?
Yes, The Cape At Grand Harbor Apartments has a pool.
Does The Cape At Grand Harbor Apartments have accessible units?
No, The Cape At Grand Harbor Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The Cape At Grand Harbor Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, The Cape At Grand Harbor Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does The Cape At Grand Harbor Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Cape At Grand Harbor Apartments has units with air conditioning.
