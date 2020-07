Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet ceiling fan microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill garage media room accessible car wash area cc payments coffee bar e-payments game room internet cafe online portal pool table

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Please schedule yours today. Inspired living. High-end features. Ideal Location. Located in Katy, TX, enjoy all the best that west Houston has to offer including outdoor shopping centers, dining and entertainment. Live close to major employers and easy accessibility to I-10, Grand Parkway and Kingsland Blvd. Lifestyle-enhancing amenities make it easy to unwind, including a saltwater pool, expansive sundeck with outdoor kitchens, leisure courtyards and an athletic club. Our pet friendly one, two and three bedroom apartments for rent offer all the conveniences of modern life. Savor the moment. Come home to Sorrel Grand Parkway.