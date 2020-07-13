Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel ceiling fan microwave dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors carpet refrigerator range oven walk in closets in unit laundry Property Amenities dogs allowed cats allowed business center conference room clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool pool table garage media room package receiving pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access trash valet yoga

Welcome home to Parkside Grand Parkway! Whether you're relocating for a job or seeking a lifestyle away from the hustle and bustle of Houston, it's easy to find yourself at home at Parkside Grand Parkway located in Katy's most prestigious neighborhood, Cinco Ranch. We offer spacious one, two and three bedroom homes in a friendly community with great schools, excellent city services and nationally-recognized medical facilities and just minutes away from the Energy Corridor. Whether relaxing in the pool, hosting a gathering in the clubhouse or maintaining your health and fitness in our fully equipped fitness center, we are certain you will be able to relax and re-energize here at Parkside Grand Parkway.