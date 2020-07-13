All apartments in Katy
Parkside Grand Parkway

1226 W Grand Pkwy S · (281) 783-3739
Location

1226 W Grand Pkwy S, Katy, TX 77494

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

1 Bedroom

A1 Avalon-1

$949

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

A2 Brentwood-1

$975

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

A3 Chesterfield-1

$1,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

B1 Firethorne-1

$1,340

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 975 sqft

B1 Firethorne-2

$1,445

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 975 sqft

B2 Grayson-1

$1,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

C1 Sterling-1

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1380 sqft

C2 Wellington-1

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

C1 Sterling-2

$1,860

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1380 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parkside Grand Parkway.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
carpet
refrigerator
range
oven
walk in closets
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
cats allowed
business center
conference room
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
media room
package receiving
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
trash valet
yoga
Welcome home to Parkside Grand Parkway! Whether you're relocating for a job or seeking a lifestyle away from the hustle and bustle of Houston, it's easy to find yourself at home at Parkside Grand Parkway located in Katy's most prestigious neighborhood, Cinco Ranch. We offer spacious one, two and three bedroom homes in a friendly community with great schools, excellent city services and nationally-recognized medical facilities and just minutes away from the Energy Corridor. Whether relaxing in the pool, hosting a gathering in the clubhouse or maintaining your health and fitness in our fully equipped fitness center, we are certain you will be able to relax and re-energize here at Parkside Grand Parkway.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $150-$250
Move-in Fees: $150 admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, no weight limit
Parking Details: Open lot, reserved parking uncovered $20, car ports $35, garages $125.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Parkside Grand Parkway have any available units?
Parkside Grand Parkway offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $949, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,340, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,600. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Parkside Grand Parkway have?
Some of Parkside Grand Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parkside Grand Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
Parkside Grand Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Parkside Grand Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, Parkside Grand Parkway is pet friendly.
Does Parkside Grand Parkway offer parking?
Yes, Parkside Grand Parkway offers parking.
Does Parkside Grand Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Parkside Grand Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Parkside Grand Parkway have a pool?
Yes, Parkside Grand Parkway has a pool.
Does Parkside Grand Parkway have accessible units?
No, Parkside Grand Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does Parkside Grand Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Parkside Grand Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does Parkside Grand Parkway have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Parkside Grand Parkway has units with air conditioning.
