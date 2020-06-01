All apartments in Katy
Find more places like Oak Park Trails.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Katy, TX
/
Oak Park Trails
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:08 AM

Oak Park Trails

2005 S Mason Rd · (281) 206-0344
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Katy
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2005 S Mason Rd, Katy, TX 77450

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 0732 · Avail. Sep 9

$974

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 689 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 0335 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,031

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 703 sqft

Unit 0533 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,036

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 703 sqft

Unit 0438 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,076

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 742 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1207 · Avail. now

$1,289

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1095 sqft

Unit 0611 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,384

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1020 sqft

Unit 0714 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,384

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1020 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oak Park Trails.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet cafe
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
conference room
courtyard
fire pit
guest parking
hot tub
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Impeccably located at 2005 S. Mason Road in Katy, Texas, Oak Park Trails Apartments is a five-star, pet-friendly apartment community offering thoughtfully designed studio, one, two and three bedroom apartments in a beautifully-landscaped setting. It’s easy to see why Oak Park Trails is known for having the “happiest residents in Texas,” according to J. Turner Research and The Houston Chronicle, from our ideal location in Katy—home to the highly-acclaimed and award-winning Katy Independent School District—to the remarkable list of special features and amenities that our residents enjoy, all included in the opportunity to make your home with us!
Our amazing community offers stylish and spacious studio, one, two and three bedroom apartments, all perfectly designed for living; so you’re sure to find an apartment that’s absolutely ideal for you among our fifteen distinctive floor plans with features and options that include.
Our ideal location places everything you could want or need within

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant, $35 for an additional applicant over the age of 18
Deposit: Based on credit: Sure Deposit Bond: $131.25
Move-in Fees: $190 admin for 1x1, $240 admin for 2x2, and $290 admin for 3x2
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet, Sure Deposit: $43.75
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 99 lbs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Oak Park Trails have any available units?
Oak Park Trails has 21 units available starting at $974 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Oak Park Trails have?
Some of Oak Park Trails's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oak Park Trails currently offering any rent specials?
Oak Park Trails is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Oak Park Trails pet-friendly?
Yes, Oak Park Trails is pet friendly.
Does Oak Park Trails offer parking?
Yes, Oak Park Trails offers parking.
Does Oak Park Trails have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Oak Park Trails offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Oak Park Trails have a pool?
Yes, Oak Park Trails has a pool.
Does Oak Park Trails have accessible units?
No, Oak Park Trails does not have accessible units.
Does Oak Park Trails have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Oak Park Trails has units with dishwashers.
Does Oak Park Trails have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Oak Park Trails has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Oak Park Trails?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden Grand Harbor
24757 Grand Harbor Dr
Katy, TX 77494
Grand Villas at Katy
1550 Katy Gap Rd
Katy, TX 77494
Greenhouse Villas
5906 Grand Colony Dr
Katy, TX 77449
Sorrel Grand Parkway
1660 Katy Gap Rd
Katy, TX 77494
Cimarron Parkway Apartments
22022 Cimarron Pkwy
Katy, TX 77450
Kingston Villas
21540 Provincial Blvd
Katy, TX 77450
The Place at Green Trails
1111 Houghton Rd
Katy, TX 77450
Elation at Grandway West
23010 Franz Road
Katy, TX 77449

Similar Pages

Katy 1 BedroomsKaty 2 Bedrooms
Katy 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKaty Apartments with Pool
Katy Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Humble, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TX
Alvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXAngleton, TXChannelview, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity