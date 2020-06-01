Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets dishwasher hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage internet access media room conference room courtyard fire pit guest parking hot tub lobby online portal package receiving

Impeccably located at 2005 S. Mason Road in Katy, Texas, Oak Park Trails Apartments is a five-star, pet-friendly apartment community offering thoughtfully designed studio, one, two and three bedroom apartments in a beautifully-landscaped setting. It’s easy to see why Oak Park Trails is known for having the “happiest residents in Texas,” according to J. Turner Research and The Houston Chronicle, from our ideal location in Katy—home to the highly-acclaimed and award-winning Katy Independent School District—to the remarkable list of special features and amenities that our residents enjoy, all included in the opportunity to make your home with us!

Our amazing community offers stylish and spacious studio, one, two and three bedroom apartments, all perfectly designed for living; so you’re sure to find an apartment that’s absolutely ideal for you among our fifteen distinctive floor plans with features and options that include.

Our ideal location places everything you could want or need within