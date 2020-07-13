All apartments in Katy
Cortland Seven Meadows.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:35 AM

Cortland Seven Meadows

6800 Gaston Rd · (832) 271-2140
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Pay a $49 reservation fee, and we'll waive your app. fee. PLUS free storage unit with select apartment homes. In-person and video tours offered by appointment. Face coverings required.
Location

6800 Gaston Rd, Katy, TX 77494

Price and availability

VERIFIED 29 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4308 · Avail. now

$1,107

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 815 sqft

Unit 2112 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,109

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 661 sqft

Unit 1206 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,136

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 815 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4306 · Avail. now

$1,438

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1103 sqft

Unit 3309 · Avail. now

$1,438

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1103 sqft

Unit 3311 · Avail. now

$1,438

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1103 sqft

See 15+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3201 · Avail. now

$2,045

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1469 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cortland Seven Meadows.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
w/d hookup
bathtub
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
cc payments
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
game room
guest parking
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
trash valet
YOUR TOUR OPTIONS: We are offering in-person tours or live video tours (e.g. FaceTime or Duo) by appointment only. We also have pre-recorded tours of many popular floorplans on our community website and Facebook page. We encourage you to contact our team with any questions. Located in the top-rated Katy ISD and surrounded by local shopping, dining, and entertainment spots, our community puts all you need - and more - at your doorstep. With designer features like granite countertops and modern conveniences like in-home washer and dryer sets, our one, two, and three-bedroom apartments bring your living goals to life. Break a sweat in our 24/7 fitness center or join a free group fitness class with your neighbors. And when you're ready to cool off, take a dip in our saltwater pool. Then, head over to The Shops at Bella Terra for a quick bite or some retail therapy, or spend some quality time outside and tee off at Meadowbrook Farms Golf Club. No matter what your day looks like, you'll ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $0 - 1 months rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per home
fee: $400 1 pet $600 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 100 lbs
Parking Details: Other. Surface Lot, Individual Garages. $125-$150 per month for individual garages.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Cortland Seven Meadows have any available units?
Cortland Seven Meadows has 32 units available starting at $1,107 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Cortland Seven Meadows have?
Some of Cortland Seven Meadows's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cortland Seven Meadows currently offering any rent specials?
Cortland Seven Meadows is offering the following rent specials: Pay a $49 reservation fee, and we'll waive your app. fee. PLUS free storage unit with select apartment homes. In-person and video tours offered by appointment. Face coverings required.
Is Cortland Seven Meadows pet-friendly?
Yes, Cortland Seven Meadows is pet friendly.
Does Cortland Seven Meadows offer parking?
Yes, Cortland Seven Meadows offers parking.
Does Cortland Seven Meadows have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cortland Seven Meadows offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cortland Seven Meadows have a pool?
Yes, Cortland Seven Meadows has a pool.
Does Cortland Seven Meadows have accessible units?
No, Cortland Seven Meadows does not have accessible units.
Does Cortland Seven Meadows have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cortland Seven Meadows has units with dishwashers.
Does Cortland Seven Meadows have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Cortland Seven Meadows has units with air conditioning.

