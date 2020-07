Cortland Cinco Ranch.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities business center car wash area clubhouse 24hr gym pool pool table bbq/grill internet access cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport cc payments coffee bar courtyard dog park e-payments guest parking internet cafe lobby online portal smoke-free community trash valet

YOUR TOUR OPTIONS: We are offering in-person tours or live video tours (e.g. FaceTime or Duo) by appointment only. We also have pre-recorded tours of many popular floor plans on our community website and Facebook page. We encourage you to contact our team with any questions. Located in the top-rated Katy ISD and near major highways like Westpark Tollway, our community offers convenience to all your shopping, dining, and entertainment needs-without the bustle of the city. With designer features like granite countertops and rainfall showerheads and modern conveniences like in-home washer and dryer sets, our one, two, and three-bedroom apartments bring your living goals to life. Work towards your best self in our 24/7 fitness center with free group fitness classes, or lounge at our saltwater pool. Then, spend an afternoon teeing off at Meadowbrook Farms Golf Club or exploring all the popular retail and restaurants of La Centerra. No matter what your day looks like, you'll come home to ...